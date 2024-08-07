Upstate New York Is The Hottest Housing Market In America
More people are moving to Upstate New York than anywhere else in the United States.
Home values in Upstate New York have increased more than any other part of America, according to Zillow.
4 Upstate New York Hometown 'Hottest Housing Market' For 2024
In fact, four places in New York State are the four strongest sellers markets in all of America.
Albany, Rochester, Syracuse, Buffalo
Only New York's Albany, Rochester, Syracuse, and Buffalo scored above 100 in Zillow's Market Temperature Index.
New York State Is A Strong Sellers Market
As a whole, New York State is a "strong seller's market," according to Zillow's Market Heat Index.
New York City was the only other place in the Empire State that Zillow calls a "strong seller's market." The Big Apple ranked 16th.
Buffalo Recently Named 'Hottest Housing Market' For 2024
At the start of 2024, Zillow named Buffalo the "hottest" housing market in the United States.
The typical home in Buffalo is valued at $248,445. The typical mortgage payment is $1,792. A house is typically on the market in Buffalo for two weeks. The average rent in Buffalo is $1,257.
2024 Hottest Housing Markets In the United States
Below are all of the hottest housing markets in the U.S. and New York State, according to Zillow.
2024 Hottest Housing Markets In United States
