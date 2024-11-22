Upstate New York Hunter Charged After ‘Rotting Bear’ Discovered

A Hudson Valley hunter is in trouble with the law following an investigation.

On Thursday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released is latest Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol.

Illegal Bear Take – Orange County, New York

This report highlighted an "illegal bear take" in Orange County

Back on Oct. 26, ECOs in Orange County responded to a property in the town of Wallkill for reports of individuals hunting over a corn pile and feeders.

Officers searched the area and spotted "a large, elevated hunting blind from the road," officials say.

"During the initial investigation, ECOs observed multiple cameras, barrel feeders, small bucket feeders, stands, and blinds on the property. Most notably, the elevated hunting blind was placed in the middle of a food plot and Officers discovered a rotting bear carcass about 50 yards away from it," the DEC states.

Town Of Wallkill, New York Hunter Charged

Officers found the person hunting in the area later that evening. The hunter "made a full confession," and confessed to shooting a bear the previous month, over the same corn pile he was hunting over that evening.

The unnamed hunter was charged with hunting deer and bear over bait, as well as the illegal killing of a bear with the use of bait.

The "most popular" hunting season in the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York started last weekend.

The DEC issued some new rules and tips for bear and deer hunters.

