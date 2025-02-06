Upstate New York Hometown Already Surpasses 200 Inches Of Snow

For the first time in many years, one Upstate New York town has already dealt with over 200 inches of snow!

When it comes to snow, Hudson Valley residents don't have to deal with as much as fellow New Yorkers living north of the region.

Chance Of Snow In Hudson Valley For 10 Of Next 12 Days

Hudson Valley residents may have to deal with snow for 10 of the next 12 days!

However, for the next two weeks, the Hudson Valley may feel like the North Country or Western New York.

As of this writing, on Thursday, there is a chance of snow on 10 of the next 12 days in parts of the Hudson Valley, according to The Weather Channel.

Over 200 Inches Of Snow In Parts Of New York

Still, it's nothing compared to what's going up in parts of New York.

According to National Weather Service Weather Observer Carolyn Yerdon, late last month, Redfield, New York surpassed 200 inches of snow for the 2024/2025 winter.

Redfield officially surpassed 200 inches of snow on Jan. 29.

The last time Redfield, New York reached 200 inches of snow in one winter was the 2019-2020 winter, Yerdon reports.

Redfield, New York is located in Oswego County. According to the 2010 census 505 people live in Redfield.

Over 200 inches of snow sounds terrible. But the people of Redfield have dealt with much worse winters.

According to Yerdon in 2014, Redfield reached 202 inches of snow by Jan. 4. On the same date this year Redfield had 105 inches of snow.

