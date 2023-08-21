Upstate New York Fishman Accused Of Illegally Selling Fish

A Hudson Valley man is accused of making hundreds of illegally sold fish.

Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 55-year-old Robert Everett of Cuddebackville, was arrested and charged with three counts of illegal commercialization of fish, shellfish, crustaceans and wildlife and one count of possession over the limit in violation of sections of the New York State Environmental Conservation Laws.

Arrest for Illegal Trout Fishing and Sale In Orange County, New York

Canva Canva loading...

The charges arise from an investigation that Everett was selling and offering for sale wild-caught trout in violation of state law, officials say.

“Enjoying our natural resources is a shared privilege and also a shared responsibility,” Hoovler said. “The laws enacted to protect wildlife apply to everyone who seeks to partake in outdoor activities. Where, as is alleged in this case, an individual seeks to profit in violation of the laws meant to protect wildlife, law enforcement will look to hold those responsible to account for their actions.”

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Illegal Possession Of Fish

Canva Canva loading...

Everett is accused of selling hundreds of dollars worth of wild-caught trout on various dates in May 2023.

On May 24, 2023, after selling a quantity of trout, he offered to sell additional trout, officials say. The New York State DEC performed a search warrant at his home that day and found trout that was valued at more than $480, according to the DEC.

In total officials found just under 40 pounds of trout, with a value of over $700, officials say.

Fishing Out Of Season Neversink River

Google Google loading...

Earlier this year, on March 31, 2023, Everett was accused of fishing along the Neversink River prior to the start of the legal trout season. Everett was issued two summonses for illegal possession of fish and taking fish out of season.

If convicted of the four charges, Everett faces up to a fine of $5,000 and 1 year in jail. Officials note because of bail reform Everett was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Deerpark Justice Court.

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State In just a few months around 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley went missing