Upstate New York Community Wants Drastic Action To Reduce Deer

Residents from an Upstate New York community want action to decrease the number of deer.

Last month, Hudson Valley Post reported the return of "zombie" deer disease in Upstate New York.

'Zombie Deer Disease' Returns To Upstate New York

The DEC is worried about Chronic Wasting Disease after a deer in Upstate New York tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), a fatal virus.

East Aurora Residents Demand Action

During a recent board meeting, the East Aurora residents asked elected officials to develop a plan to decrease the number of deer in the area, according to the East Aurora Advertiser.

"We feel that it’s sort of reached a tipping point where it’s become absolutely necessary to take action on this very important matter," one resident told the board.

Residents say they've had enough with deer that either carry disease or are causing crashes, ruining yards and plants.

One resident reportedly spent $3,000 to replace plants in a yard that were destroyed or eaten by deer.

Long Island Takes Action

Some officials on Long Island have expanded bow hunting season to try and help reduce the deer population.

New York's Most Popular Hunting Season Starts With New Rules, Tips

The "most popular" hunting season in the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York started last weekend.

The DEC issued some new rules and tips for bear and deer hunters.

