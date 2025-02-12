Upstate New York Child Vanishes from Hudson Valley, Dad Arrested

Shortly after a child went missing from a Hudson Valley camp his father was arrested.

On Tuesday, New York State Police from the Hudson Valley announced an adult was arrested after a child went missing from a local camp.

Teen Goes Missing From Sullivan County, New York Camp

On Sept. 20, New York State Police troopers from the Liberty Barracks responded to a report of a runaway juvenile from Camp Covenanter in White Lake.

The 16-year-old boy was reported missing after he missed dinner at the camp. The camp's director soon discovered the boy's belongings were also missing.

Following an investigation, police found the teen in Canton, Michigan, with 54-year-old John Tonchen of Endicott, New York.

Missing New York Teen Found In Michigan

Tonchen is the victim’s non-custodial parent, police say. According to New York State Police, he admitted to bringing the 16-year-old boy to Michigan.

On February 5, 2025, Tonchen was extradited from a Detroit, Michigan jail and returned to New York State.

New York State Police announced on Tuesday that New York State Police Liberty Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) arrested John Tonchen for kidnapping in the second degree and custodial interference in the first degree, both felonies.

Tonchen was arraigned in the Town of Liberty Court and remanded to Sullivan County Jail on $125,000 cash bail, $250,000 bond, and $500,000 partially secured bond.

Many other children from across New York State remain missing. See more below:

