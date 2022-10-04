Upstate New York Brothers Caught ‘Train Surfing’ In New York City

Train surfing is unfortunately exactly what you are thinking. And yes it's very dangerous.

Two brothers from the Captial Region are accused of surfing on top of a subway in New York City.

Brothers From Captial Region Caught Subway Surfing in Queens, New York

hpxso/Youtube hpxso/Youtube loading...

Drew Hogan, 21 of Wilton, New York, and his younger brother, 19-year-old John Hogan of Saratoga Springs, New York were caught allegedly surfing on top of the No. 7 train at 74th Street station in Queens around 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Both were charged with reckless endangerment, criminal trespass and violating a local ordinance, the NYPD told the New York Daily News. The Saratoga County brothers were both released with appearance tickets.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

NYPD: Saratoga County, New York Brothers Arrested After Train Surfing in New York City

hpxso/Youtube hpxso/Youtube loading...

It's unclear why the brothers attempted this very dangerous stunt. It probably comes as no surprise to anyone reading this article, but you can get seriously hurt if you attempt to train surf or surf on top of a subway train.

In late August, a 15-year-old lost his arm after he fell while trying to surf on top of a Forest Hills-bound R train in the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue station, according to the New York Daily News.

Earlier last week, two 13-year-old boys were arrested after they were allegedly caught a train surfing the Manhattan-bound No. 7 train at the 33rd St.-Rawson St. station in Long Island City.

7 Friendliest Towns In New York State Some of the absolute friendliest towns in New York State.

Nearly 80 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

Two Hidden Laws in New York State Two shocking laws that are somehow on the books in New York State.

The 5 Most Boring Towns in New York State Here are the most boring towns in New York State, according to RoadSnacks.