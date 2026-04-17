New York Thruway Construction Could Snarl Traffic Until Fall 2027

A major bridge project is now underway in Upstate New York, and it could slow down thousands of drivers every single day.

The New York State Thruway Authority is starting a more than seven-million-dollar bridge replacement project in Upstate New York

71-Year-Old Bridge Replacement In Catskill, New York

Google Google loading...

The New York State Thruway Authority confirmed a $7.8 million project is underway to replace the Interchange 21 (Catskill) bridge over the Thruway (I-87) in Greene County.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

"The 71-year-old bridge will be replaced with a modern, safer structure," New York State Thruway Authority states. "Construction will be completed in stages, and the bridge and interchange will remain open throughout the project."

Officials estimate that nearly five thousand vehicles travel over that span on a daily basis.

One Lane Of Traffic

Google Google loading...

The bridge will remain open for the duration of construction but traffic is being reduced to just one lane.

This is expected to cause traffic and delays.

"Drivers should slow down and use caution when traveling through the area," the New York State Thruway Authority adds.

Drivers are told to drive 30 mph in the construction zone. Officials are reminding drivers that fines are doubled for speeding in the area.

Bridge Work Should Be Completed By Fall 2027

Officials say the goal is to have a new bridge in place by the fall of 2027.

How Many Points Do You Lose On Your License If Caught Speeding, On Your Phone, More

How Many Points Do You Lose On Your License If Caught Speeding, On Your Phone, More

Most Dangerous Regions To Drive In New York State The New York State Comptroller's office also released the vehicle fatality rate by each New York region. The list was formed by figuring out the fatality rate in 2022 per 100,000 people.

This Is How Many Driver's License Points Speeding Costs In New York