Upstate New York Boy Disappears Searching For Dog, Found Unconscious

An Upstate New York boy, with a history of passing out, went missing while searching for his lost dog.

In its latest DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation confirmed finding an unconscious child in Upstate New York.

Wilderness Search: Town of Belfast, Allegany County, New York

Google Google loading...

On Monday around 7:45 p.m., DEC Forest Ranger Thaine and the New York State Police responded to a report of a missing child.

The 13-year-old's family told officers that the boy left their home about four to five hours earlier to search for the family's dog.

The family started to worry when the dog returned home on its own but the boy was missing.

Search For Missing Boy After Dog Fleas Home In Upstate New York

Canva Canva loading...

The family also indicated the 13-year-old suffers from episodes of passing out.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

The Allegany County Sheriff's Office used its drone and soon found what might be the boy in the woods, a short distance from his home.

At 9:15 p.m., Ranger Thaine and New York State Police troopers found the boy unconscious, but breathing, officials say.

Rescuers revived the boy, gave him water and helped walk him home.

Belfast Ambulance later transported the teen to the hospital as a precaution.

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State In just a few months around 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley went missing

If You See Purple Paint in New York You Need To Leave Right Away Do you know what to do if you see purple paint in New York State? The easiest advice, run. Here's why.