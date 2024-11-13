Upsetting Twist In Death Of Beloved Upstate New York Squirrel

The rabies results for Peanut, the social media squirrel, are in. These results may disappoint many New Yorkers.

Peanut's seizure and death made headlines in the run-up to election day.

Peanut the Squirrel Euthanized In New York State

peanut_the_squirrel12/Instagram peanut_the_squirrel12/Instagram loading...

The squirrel and a racoon, named Fred were seized from its home on Oct 30. The DEC says they searched Mark Longo's home in Pine City, New York due to multiple anonymous complaints about Peanut.

In New York, licensed wildlife rehabilitators are the only people who can legally rescue squirrels or legally keep a domesticated wild animal as a pet. See what animals are legal to own in New York State at the bottom of this article.

Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs

The squirrel gained over a half-million followers on Instagram after his owner posted hundreds of videos showing Peanut jumping through hula-hoops, chowing down on waffles and other antics.

peanut_the_squirrel12/Instagram peanut_the_squirrel12/Instagram loading...

Rabies Results Are In

Peanut bit a worker as he was being seized. The squirrel and racoon were then put to sleep and tested for rabies.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Chemung County Executive Chris Moss announced on Tuesday the results for confirming tests for rabies on both animal came back negative.

peanut_the_squirrel12/Instagram peanut_the_squirrel12/Instagram loading...

"It's no real big shocker to me, considering I lived with Peanut for seven-and-a-half years and Fred for five months. I'm not foaming at the mouth," he said. "I knew the test results were going to be negative," Longo said, according to CBS.

Longo says he complied with laws governing when wild animals can be kept, but says he needed more guidance from officials.

"We were ready to comply, we were ready to get the paperwork, we were in the process of doing that. We needed a little bit of guidance from the DEC," Longo said.

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

The DEC is now reviewing policies and procedures and is investigating its response.

Illegal Pets To Own In New York State

Illegal Pets To Own In New York State

Pets Banned in Each State

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation. Gallery Credit: Elena Kadvany

Keep Reading:

Illegally Imported Meat Products Found In New York