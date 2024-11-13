Upsetting Twist In Death Of Beloved Upstate New York Squirrel
The rabies results for Peanut, the social media squirrel, are in. These results may disappoint many New Yorkers.
Peanut's seizure and death made headlines in the run-up to election day.
Peanut the Squirrel Euthanized In New York State
The squirrel and a racoon, named Fred were seized from its home on Oct 30. The DEC says they searched Mark Longo's home in Pine City, New York due to multiple anonymous complaints about Peanut.
In New York, licensed wildlife rehabilitators are the only people who can legally rescue squirrels or legally keep a domesticated wild animal as a pet. See what animals are legal to own in New York State at the bottom of this article.
The squirrel gained over a half-million followers on Instagram after his owner posted hundreds of videos showing Peanut jumping through hula-hoops, chowing down on waffles and other antics.
Rabies Results Are In
Peanut bit a worker as he was being seized. The squirrel and racoon were then put to sleep and tested for rabies.
Chemung County Executive Chris Moss announced on Tuesday the results for confirming tests for rabies on both animal came back negative.
"It's no real big shocker to me, considering I lived with Peanut for seven-and-a-half years and Fred for five months. I'm not foaming at the mouth," he said. "I knew the test results were going to be negative," Longo said, according to CBS.
Longo says he complied with laws governing when wild animals can be kept, but says he needed more guidance from officials.
"We were ready to comply, we were ready to get the paperwork, we were in the process of doing that. We needed a little bit of guidance from the DEC," Longo said.
The DEC is now reviewing policies and procedures and is investigating its response.
