Upper Hudson Valley Man Charged With Attempted Child Enticement

An upper Hudson Valley man is accused of attempting to entice a child.

On August 19, Thomas Squires of Cairo was arrested and charged with allegedly attempting to entice a child.

Between July 27 and August 19, Squires exchanged sexually explicit text messages with an undercover investigator who was posing as a child, police say. He allegedly repeatedly asked for naked photos of the child and sent photos of his own genitalia and asked to meet the child in person at a pre-determined location in Cairo to engage in sexual acts in his vehicle.

On August 19, Squires drove from his residence in Cairo to the pre-determined location to meet and allegedly have sex with the child, officials say. When Squires arrived he was met by law enforcement and was arrested.

The charge filed against Squires carries a sentence of at least ten years and up to life in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and a term of supervised release of at least five years and up to life.

The case is being investigated by the FBI and its Child Exploitation Task Force, with assistance from the Greene County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone who can provide law enforcement with information on the defendant can contact the FBI Albany Field Office at (518)-465-7551.

This case is prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorney's Office, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit https://www.justice.gov/psc/.