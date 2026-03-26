Massive Updates To New York’s Jones Beach Summer Concert Lineup

The concert lineup at Jones Beach continues to include bigger and bigger names! We've got the updated list of who's coming to one of New York's most unique concert venues.

About two months ago, Hudson Valley Post highlighted the confirmed acts that will rock the stage this summer at Northwell Jones Beach Theater. Since 20 concerts have been announced, including several huge names.

Updated Jones Beach 2026 Summer Concerts

Jones Beach 2026 Summer Concerts

The outdoor concert venue is beloved for its unique, scenic waterfront location, offering a quintessential summer concert experience with bay breezes, stunning sunsets, and, often, a cool, refreshing breeze blowing in from the bay,

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If you don't want to travel to Long Island, we've got the current concert lineups for Bethel Woods, SPAC, and MSG.

2026 Summer Concert Lineups Released For Bethel Woods

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Below is the list of acts scheduled to play this summer at Bethel Woods, the iconic site of the Woodstock festival in 1969.

2026 Bethel Woods Center for the Arts Concert Lineup

More acts are expected to be announced in the near future.

2026 Saratoga Performing Arts Center Concert Lineup

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More shows have been confirmed at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center, including:

2026 Saratoga Performing Arts Center Concert Lineup

Major Acts Set To Take The Stage At Madison Square Garden In New York City

2026 Madison Square Garden Concert Lineup

2026 MetLife Stadium Concert Schedule