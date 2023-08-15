Update On ‘Crisis’ In New York State After State Of Emergencies
Gov. Kathy Hochul is updating New Yorkers on the state’s ongoing efforts to support an ongoing "crisis" across the state.
Hochul says the state continues to help migrants arriving in the Empire State find shelter and connect them with critical social services after they arrive in New York.
Governor Hochul Updates New Yorkers On State’s Ongoing Efforts To Shelter And Support Asylum Seekers
"Since asylum seekers first arrived in New York, we have been providing significant humanitarian aid as New York City works to meet their legal obligation to provide shelter," Governor Hochul said. "We will continue our efforts to provide financial support, personnel and equipment, and continued advocacy for federal assistance.”
Hochul just met with a senior advisor to President Biden regarding what's been called a "migrant crisis." She says that the meeting was productive and centered around additional financial resources, using federally-owned land to house more migrants and expedited work visas for asylum seekers.
Migrants Shipped From New York City To Hudson Valley, Upstate New York
In late May New York City officials started sending asylum seekers to counties in the Hudson Valley and across New York State. New York City officials said there were over 41,000 migrants in New York City with more likely arriving. New York officials struggled to find room to shelter asylum seekers as New York City continues to ask other counties and cities in the state to help.
This led to many counties declaring a state of emergency.
State Of Emergency Declared In Dutchess, Greene, Putnam and Sullivan Counties
Dutchess, Sullivan and Greene counties all declared a State of Emergency as asylum seekers continued to arrive in New York City. Putnam County soon followed.
Days later, migrants arrived in Sullivan and Dutchess counties.
Migrants Arrive In Sullivan, Dutchess Counties
State Of Emergency Declared In Orange, Rockland Counties
Prior, Orange and Rockland counties each declared a State of Emergency over New York City's migrant relocation plan.
Migrants were bussed to a hotel in Newburgh, New York days after Orange County declared its State of Emergency.
Migrants Arrive In Newburgh, Orange County, New York
State Of Emergency Declared In 28 New York Counties
A State of Emergency has now been declared in nearly 30 counties across New York State, including:
Putnam County
Greene County
Dutchess County
Orange County
Sullivan County
Rockland County
Kings County (Brooklyn)
New York County (Manhattan)
Richmond County (Staten Island)
Bronx County
Queens County
Tioga County
Rensselaer County
Saratoga County
Niagara County
Chautauqua County
Cattaraugus County
Allegany County
Wyoming County
Genesee County
Orleans County
Oswego County
Oneida County
Madison County
Onondaga County
Cayuga County
Cortland County
Broome County
Governor Hochul Advances $250 Million to New York City to Reimburse Costs from Asylum Seeker Aid
This week, advanced $250 million to New York City to reimburse their costs for helping migrants.
"The $250 million payment to New York City will be used to financially support Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Centers (HERRC), sanctuary sites, and respite renters, as well as welcome, intake, and navigation centers that provide immediate assistance to asylum seekers," Hochul's office stated in a press release.
The funding goes towards:
- Staffing, security, maintenance, and cleaning
- Critical social services provided at program sites
- Shelter costs, food, and personal supplies or services (such as clothing, linens, hygiene items, beds, diapers, laundry services, etc.)
- Transportation and Interpretation services
- IT supplies and support
Hochul says she's committed to continuing these efforts until the federal government provides resources and support.