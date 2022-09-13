Update: New York State Police Fatally Shoot Man In Hudson Valley

New York State Police provided more information about a fatal officer-involved shooting in the Hudson Valley.

On Friday, September 9, 2022, New York State Police and the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office were sent to help the Ulster County Mobile Mental Health crisis team at a residence located on Clark Road in the town of Wawarsing.

New York State Police Investigating Trooper Involved Shooting in Ulster County, New York

When responding patrols arrived, they encountered what police describe as a "distraught male." The "distraught" man was identified as 41-year-old Daniel K. McAlpin. McAlpin was inside the Ulster County home armed with a large knife, police say.

"Law enforcement officers attempted to engage McAlpin in conversation, however, he was non-compliant and ignored repeated commands to drop the knife," New York State Police said in a press release.

An officer tased McAlpin, in an attempt to take him into custody, police say. However, he advanced toward the officers while threatening them with the knife, according to New York State Police. That's when another officer fatally shot McAlpin, officials say.

"A second Trooper then discharged his issued firearm, striking McAlpin who was pronounced deceased at the scene. Pursuant to Executive Law Section 70-b, the New York State Attorney General’s Office is investigating the incident in conjunction with the New York State Police," New York State Police added in a press release.

New York State Police ID Officers Involved In Fatal Shooting In Wawarsing, New York

Late Monday, New York State Police released the names of both troopers involved in the fatal shooting.

Trooper Jason T. Wurtz is the trooper who fired the gun that killed McAlpin, according to New York State Police. Trooper Elias E. Strickland is the officer who used the taser during the incident, officials say.

Both Troopers are assigned to Troop F.

The New York State Attorney General’s Office is investigating the shooting.

