Tropical Storm Debby is making its way to New York State, forcing Empire State officials to warn New Yorkers to prepare.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is updating residents on stormy weather.

Debby Slowly Making It's Way To New York State

Debby made land in Florida earlier this week as a Category 1 hurricane. The storm is now blamed for at least six deaths.

It's been downgraded to a Tropical Storm but is expected to break rainfall records in both Georgia and South Carolina.

Hochul notes Tropical Storm Debby will hit later in the week, but right now there's a flood watch in effect for many parts of the state.

Hochul Tells Hudson Valley, Long Island, New York City To Prepare

Hochul is urging New Yorkers in the Hudson Valley, New York City and Long Island areas to prepare for heavy rain and likely flash flooding on Wednesday.

"Rain could fall at rates up to two inches per hour with local rainfall rates up to three inches at times. Significant flash flooding may occur in areas with high rainfall rates, Hochul's Office stated in a press release. "Flash flooding of urban and poor drainage areas and along rivers and streams are possible, as well as impacts to transportation, basements, first floors of residences and businesses, and underground infrastructure, as well as power outages."

Some areas could see up to five inches of rain and rainfall rates up to three inches per hour into Wednesday, officials warn.

More Rain Expected In New York From Debby

Hochul warns Wednesday's heavy rain could lead to severe flooding and thunder, with the chance of power outages.

Then, Empire State residents have to worry about Tropical Storm Debby.

"Governor Hochul also warned of additional heavy rain possible Thursday into Saturday due to tropical moisture associated with Tropical Cyclone Debby," Hochul's office added.

Residents in low-lying coastal areas are warned to watch for potentially dangerous flash flooding over the next few days

“New York is no stranger to extreme weather and the potential danger of flash flooding,” Hochul said. “My administration is monitoring closely and deploying resources to keep New Yorkers safe, and I encourage everyone to remain vigilant and watch the forecast closely over the next several days.”

