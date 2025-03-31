Update: Hundreds In Hudson Valley, Upstate New York Out Of Work
Hundreds of workers in the Hudson Valley are out of work due to bankruptcy proceedings.
The good news, I guess, is the fact that fewer are out of work than originally announced.
Party City Laying Off Nearly 500 Workers In Chester, Orange County, New York
According to an updated WARN notice, Amscan Inc. laid off 471 workers at its Party City plant in Chester.
Amscan is a subsidiary of Party City. Party City recently filed for bankruptcy.
According to the WARN notice, every employee at the Chester plant was laid off on March 21.
"Bankruptcy" is the listed "reason for closure."
The plant is located at 47 Elizabeth Drive in Chester, New York. The plant is now closed.
According to the New York State Department of Labor, the employees were not represented by a union.
Employees were told back in December of 2024 of the upcoming layoffs. Originally the WARN notice stated that 524 workers were set to be laid off by Feb. 28.
The New York State Department Of Labor updated its WARN notice this week to include the new layoff date and number of workers laid off.
