Update: Hudson Valley Father Fatally Shot Outside New York School

Police have provided more information as they continue to search for clues after a Hudson Valley father was gunned down outside of a local school.

On Tuesday, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department updated the public regarding a double shooting that left at least one victim dead.

Homicide Investigation in City of Poughkeepsie, Dutchess County, New York

On Tuesday, August 9, at 1:44 a.m., the City of Poughkeepsie 911 received calls reporting a shooting at 283 Mansion Street.

Responding officers located the shooting victim laying in the street next to his vehicle, near a Poughkeepsie elementary school. Charles B. Warring Elementary School is located at 283 Mansion Street in the City of Poughkeepsie, according to Google Maps.

Poughkeepsie, New York Man Gunned Down Outside of School

On Tuesday, August 16, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department identified the victim as 28-year-old City of Poughkeepsie resident Darren Villani.

Villani was transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital where he died of a single gunshot wound to his chest, police say.

Dutchess County Gunshot Victim Had Ties To Beacon, New York

The City of Poughkeepsie Police Department stated Villani is from the City of Poughkeepsie, but his obituary states he's from Beacon, New York.

He was born at Vassar Brothers Hospital in Poughkeepsie, New York and later graduated from Beacon High School, according to his obituary.

"Darren had a huge love for music, he was pursuing his dream as a performing artist. He loved being a devoted daddy and attending family gatherings. He was truly a pure soul and had a smile that could end all sorrows," his obituary states.

Second Person Shot In City Of Poughkeepsie

A short time after the report of the 283 Mansion Street shooting, another gunshot victim walked into the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department, police say.

The second victim, a 44-year-old man from the City of Poughkeepsie resident, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, according to the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department.

The second victim did not provide police with details about the shooting, officials say. It's unclear if the shootings are related.

"This second victim provided limited information to detectives regarding his shooting," the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department stated. It is unknown at this time if these two shootings are related. Detectives are actively investigating both incidents.

City Of Poughkeepsie Ask For Help After Two Shot

The City Of Poughkeepsie is still asking for help as they investigate the fatal shooting nearing Charles B. Warring Elementary School and the second, potentially related, shooting.

"Anyone who has information in regards to these two incidents are encouraged to contact the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department at 845-451-4000 or 845-451-7577," the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department said.

