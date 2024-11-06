Unofficial 2024 New York State Election Results

There were many key races in the Hudson Valley and across New York State. Some races may decide the future of the United States.

Below are unofficial election results in New York State, according to the New York State Board Of Elections

New York State Unofficial Election Night Results

U.S. President

Kamala D. Harris / Tim Walz (Dem) 54.67 %

Donald J. Trump / JD Vance (Rep) 43.24 %

See below how each county in New York State voted for president, or CLICK HERE.

U.S. Senator

Kirsten E. Gillibrand (Dem) 55.82 %

Michael D. Sapraicone (Rep) 39.28 %

U.S. Congress

1st Congressional District

John P. Avlon (Dem) 42.23 %

Nicholas J. LaLota (Rep) 53.18 %

2nd Congressional District

Rob Lubin (Dem) 37.22 %

Andrew R. Garbarino (Rep) 56.26 %

3rd Congressional District



Thomas R. Suozzi(DEM) 48.78 %

Michael J. LiPetri Jr (REP) 46.30 %

4th Congressional District

Laura A. Gillen DEM 48.69 %

Anthony P. D'Esposito REP 47.05 %

5th Congressional Distrit

Gregory W. Meeks DEM 69.15 %

Paul King REP 25.67 %

6th Congressional District

Grace Meng DEM 56.57 %

Thomas J. Zmich REP 35.77 %

7th Congressional District

Nydia M. Velazquez DEM 72.54 %

Bill Kregler REP 20.77 %

8th Congressional District

Hakeem S. Jeffries DEM 69.45 %

John J. Delaney REP 23.27 %

9th Congressional District

Yvette D. Clarke DEM 68.23 %

Menachem M. Raitport REP 24.07 %

10th Congressional District

Daniel Goldman DEM 73.82 %

Alexander Dodenhoff REP 13.65

11th Congressional District

Andrea S. Morse DEM 33.54 %

Nicole Malliotakis REP 61.57 %

12th Congressional District

Jerrold L. Nadler DEM 76.27 %

Michael K. Zumbluskas REP 18.56 %

13th Congressional District

Adriano Espaillat DEM 75.38 %

Ruben D. Vargas REP 14.82 %

14th Congressional District

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez DEM 64.58 %

Tina Forte REP 29.12 %

15th Congressional District

Ritchie Torres DEM 69.41 %

Gonzalo Duran REP 19.11 %

Jose Vega LaRouche 2.14 %

16th Congressional District

George S. Latimer DEM 65.90 %

Miriam Levitt Flisser REP 26.10 %

17th Congressional District

Mondaire L. Jones DEM 43.91 %

Mike Lawler REP 50.60 %

Anthony Frascone 1.90 %

18th Congressional District

Pat Ryan DEM 54.53 %

Alison Esposito REP 41.83 %

19th Congressional District

Josh Riley DEM 48.99 %

Marcus Molinaro REP 47.99 %

20th Congressional District

Paul D. Tonko DEM 59.19 %

Kevin M. Waltz REP 37.12 %

21st Congressional District

Paula Collins DEM 36.50 %

Elise M. Stefanik REP 60.31 %

22nd Congressional District

John W. Mannion DEM 52.59 %

Brandon M. Williams REP 44.57 %

23rd Congressional District

Thomas A. Carle DEM 31.95 %

Nicholas A. Langworthy REP 62.58 %

24th Congressional District

David Wagenhauser DEM 32.28 %

Claudia Tenney REP 62.60 %

25th Congressional District

Joseph D. Morelle DEM 57.48 %

Gregg A. Sadwick REP 37.67 %

26th Congressional District

Timothy M. Kennedy DEM 60.98 %

Anthony G. Marecki REP 32.91 %

***Note: All of the above results are from the New York State Board Of Elections. CLICK HERE to find out more information on more races.****

How Each New York County Voted In The 2024 Presidential Election Below is how each county in New York State voted in the 2024 Presidential election, according to the New York State Board of Elections.

