Unofficial 2024 New York State Election Results
There were many key races in the Hudson Valley and across New York State. Some races may decide the future of the United States.
Below are unofficial election results in New York State, according to the New York State Board Of Elections
U.S. President
Kamala D. Harris / Tim Walz (Dem) 54.67 %
Donald J. Trump / JD Vance (Rep) 43.24 %
U.S. Senator
Kirsten E. Gillibrand (Dem) 55.82 %
Michael D. Sapraicone (Rep) 39.28 %
U.S. Congress
1st Congressional District
- John P. Avlon (Dem) 42.23 %
- Nicholas J. LaLota (Rep) 53.18 %
2nd Congressional District
- Rob Lubin (Dem) 37.22 %
- Andrew R. Garbarino (Rep) 56.26 %
3rd Congressional District
- Thomas R. Suozzi(DEM) 48.78 %
Michael J. LiPetri Jr (REP) 46.30 %
4th Congressional District
- Laura A. Gillen DEM 48.69 %
- Anthony P. D'Esposito REP 47.05 %
5th Congressional Distrit
- Gregory W. Meeks DEM 69.15 %
- Paul King REP 25.67 %
6th Congressional District
- Grace Meng DEM 56.57 %
- Thomas J. Zmich REP 35.77 %
7th Congressional District
- Nydia M. Velazquez DEM 72.54 %
- Bill Kregler REP 20.77 %
8th Congressional District
- Hakeem S. Jeffries DEM 69.45 %
- John J. Delaney REP 23.27 %
9th Congressional District
- Yvette D. Clarke DEM 68.23 %
- Menachem M. Raitport REP 24.07 %
10th Congressional District
- Daniel Goldman DEM 73.82 %
- Alexander Dodenhoff REP 13.65
11th Congressional District
- Andrea S. Morse DEM 33.54 %
- Nicole Malliotakis REP 61.57 %
12th Congressional District
- Jerrold L. Nadler DEM 76.27 %
- Michael K. Zumbluskas REP 18.56 %
13th Congressional District
- Adriano Espaillat DEM 75.38 %
- Ruben D. Vargas REP 14.82 %
14th Congressional District
- Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez DEM 64.58 %
- Tina Forte REP 29.12 %
15th Congressional District
- Ritchie Torres DEM 69.41 %
- Gonzalo Duran REP 19.11 %
- Jose Vega LaRouche 2.14 %
16th Congressional District
- George S. Latimer DEM 65.90 %
- Miriam Levitt Flisser REP 26.10 %
17th Congressional District
- Mondaire L. Jones DEM 43.91 %
- Mike Lawler REP 50.60 %
- Anthony Frascone 1.90 %
18th Congressional District
- Pat Ryan DEM 54.53 %
- Alison Esposito REP 41.83 %
19th Congressional District
- Josh Riley DEM 48.99 %
- Marcus Molinaro REP 47.99 %
20th Congressional District
- Paul D. Tonko DEM 59.19 %
- Kevin M. Waltz REP 37.12 %
21st Congressional District
- Paula Collins DEM 36.50 %
- Elise M. Stefanik REP 60.31 %
22nd Congressional District
- John W. Mannion DEM 52.59 %
- Brandon M. Williams REP 44.57 %
23rd Congressional District
- Thomas A. Carle DEM 31.95 %
- Nicholas A. Langworthy REP 62.58 %
24th Congressional District
- David Wagenhauser DEM 32.28 %
- Claudia Tenney REP 62.60 %
25th Congressional District
- Joseph D. Morelle DEM 57.48 %
- Gregg A. Sadwick REP 37.67 %
26th Congressional District
- Timothy M. Kennedy DEM 60.98 %
- Anthony G. Marecki REP 32.91 %
How Each New York County Voted In The 2024 Presidential Election
