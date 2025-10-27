Unlucky Upstate New York Man Give Up Lotto, Wins $17 Million

An Upstate New Yorker who stopped at a liquor store on a whim is now $17 million richer.

Upstate New York Man Wins $17 Million

The New York Lottery confirmed this week that Larry Hartig of Syracuse has claimed the $17,000,000 New York LOTTO jackpot.

Hartig's win was for the July 23 drawing after matching the first six numbers drawn. Winners have one year to claim a prize.

The winning numbers for the July 23rd drawing were: 06 08 22 29 37 50 Bonus Number 11. Note: the Bonus Number is used to determine the second prize, lottery officials tell Hudson Valley Post.

Purchased At Liquor Store

Hartig purchased the winning ticket at Polge Wine & Liquors located at 434 West Seneca Turnpike in Syracuse.

He told Syracuse.com, he stopped playing the lottery because he was unlucky. The "unlucky" man decided to buy a ticket at the liquor store because he was "hit by a whim."

He said he was driving past the liquor store and suddenly at the impulse to stop and buy tickets.

Later that night, he checked the winning numbers and was shocked that his impulse purchase was a jackpot winner.

According to the New York State Lottery, he opted to receive the cash value of the annuitized jackpot, resulting in a single lump sum payment of $5,770,232, after required withholdings.

