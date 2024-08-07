“Unjustifiable’ Murder In Hudson Valley, Knife In Victim’s Skull

A Hudson Valley is heading to prison for viciously murdering his friend.

On Tuesday, Dutchess County District Attorney Anthony Parisi announced today that a Poughkeepsie man was sentenced for fatally stabbing his roommate.

Poughkeepsie, New York Man Sentenced For Killing Roommate

Andrew Fraser was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison following a jury conviction for the stabbing death of his roommate Dontay Brown. Brown is pictured below.

A GoFundMe account was set up to help Brown's family. CLICK HERE to donate.

“Today’s sentencing serves as a critical reminder that our office is dedicated to seeking justice for victims of violent crimes. The defendant’s actions were both reprehensible and unjustifiable, ” District Attorney Anthony Parisi said.

Vicious Murder In Dutchess County, New York

Fraser was found guilty of murder in May.

On June 4, 2023, in the City of Poughkeepsie, Fraser attacked his roommate Dontay Brown with a knife.

Brown was fatally stabbed in the skull, officials say.

The knife was sticking from his skull, according to the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department.

Suspect Found In Brooklyn

Fraser fled the Hudson Valley after the crime. He was found the next day in Brooklyn.

