Undocumented Immigrants Can Soon Get a NY Driver’s License

A new law will be taking effect soon in New York State that will allow undocumented immigrants to get a driver's license.

The Democrat and Chronicle reports that on Saturday, December 14, 2019, undocumented immigrants will be legally allowed to get a New York State driver's license. This is known as the Green Light Law, which was approved by a narrow margin in June 2019. New York will become one of 13 states to allow undocumented immigrants to get a driver's license.

Local clerks have warned that they could be unprepared and understaffed to handle the influx of applicants when the law takes effect, according to the Democrat and Chronicle. Some clerks even say they will not issue licenses to undocumented immigrants who apply. Clerks who say they will not issue licenses say it is because their offices are unequipped to determine the validity of documents that will be accepted for undocumented immigrants to apply for the New York State license.

There are lawsuits trying to block the law from going into effect, according to the Democrat and Chronicle. Supporters of the law say that it will help police, allow immigrants to legally drive, and therefore obtain car insurance. All which they supporters believe will make the roads safer.



Listen to Afternoons With Taylor weekdays from 2PM to 7PM through your Now 97.7 app. Connect with Now 97.7 on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more:

BONUS VIDEO