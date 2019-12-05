Secret Hudson Valley Celebrity Hotel Being Sold For $8.5 Million
A little-known Hudson Valley hotel frequented by celebrities is now on the market.
There is very little known about the secretive Dutchess Hotel. The 10-room inn and spa has been quietly hosting the rich and famous on its 236-acre property in Staatsburgh. With no signs on the road and a mysterious website that contains absolutely no information aside from a contact form, this local inn has become a destination for high-profile visitors who wish to remain anonymous.
Atelier by Wendy Maitland has the property, known as Old Stone Farm, listed for $8.5 million. The offering includes not only the inn but a guest house, a 3,600-square-foot stone house, a yoga barn, a horse arena, a detached commercial kitchen building, a horse barn and a pavilion. Thanks to the online listing, we can now take a peek inside this luxurious country getaway that is rarely seen by the non-elite.
A collection of images on the realtor's website shows a magnificent piece of property complete with horses, streams, ponds and manicured walking trails. The interiors of the buildings are also tastefully decorated in a way you'd expect from a luxury country retreat.
Those interested in the Old Stone Farm should know that the property comes with a yearly $170,000 tax bill. But if you have $8.5 million to purchase the property, that probably shouldn't be a problem.
Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Read more:
- Hudson Valley Snow Closings & Delays
- This Restaurant's Tipping Policy Left Me Speechless
- Idiot Crashes Car Attempting to 'Drift' on Route 44 in New Paltz
- We Tour 21 Abandoned Businesses on Route 9
- Hudson Valley Waitress Brought to Tears Over Surprise Tip
- New York Lake Named Most Beautiful in America
- Top 6 Hudson Valley Restaurants Featured on Food Network
- Enormous Fish Live in Hidden Cave Under City of Poughkeepsie