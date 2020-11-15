WPDH Names $10,000 Vet Who Rocks on Veteran’s Day

One dedicated Hudson Valley woman has been awarded $10,000 for being a Vet Who Rocks.

WPDH, along with Thompkins Mahopac Bank, MHA of Dutchess County and Unity Ambulette are recognizing veterans in the Hudson Valley who served their county and continue to give back to the community. Each month, one of those veterans gets to share their inspiring stories with the WPDH listeners and receive $500.

On Veterans Day, The Boris and Robyn Show announced which one of those vets would receive a $10,000 check as a thank you for their continued service to the Hudson Valley.

Boris and Robyn surprised this year's $10,000 Vet Who Rocks winner live on the air. It was an emotional moment for everyone.

Laura Lane was shocked to find out that she was chosen as this year's Vet Who Rocks. While it may have come as a surprise to her, it wasn't to those who know her and all that she's accomplished.

Lane says she was one of "the most unlikely Marine who ever raised her hand to take an oath." But she took that challenge and rose to the occasion, surpassing many of her peers. As a woman, Lane says she had to work even harder and live up to higher expectations.

After making it to Sergeant and receiving multiple awards, Lane knew she had to come back to New York and take care of her family. She took over custody of her two younger siblings and raised them until they were old enough to be able to live on their own. Now, a Program Coordinator for Literacy Connections, Lane teaches the illiterate to read and English as a second language.

Working for a non-profit, Lane says the $10,000 prize will make a "huge difference" in her life. The Vet Who Rocks says the prize money will give her the ability to go to school, help out a family member or even donate to the job she works for.

The Vets Who Rock program is proudly funded by our partners; Thompkins-Mahopac Bank, MHA of Dutchess County and Unity Ambulette.