Hudson Valley Vet Granted $10,000 in Appreciation For His Service

A Hudson Valley veteran is $10,000 richer after being named the 2021 Vet Who Rocks.

101.5 WPDH has been awarding veterans from the Hudson Valley $500 every month and sharing their inspiring stories. On Veterans Day, one of those vets was selected as this year's $10,000 recipient.

Nathan B. Grant, affectionately known around the Hudson Valley as "Nate the Great," was surprised live on the air during the Boris & Robyn Show. You can hear some of his inspiring stories and watch his reaction after being named the $10,000 recipient in the video below.

Born the youngest of 12 siblings, Nate was drafted during Vietnam as a "tunnel rat" and has been serving his fellow veterans ever since. Nate is a Life Member of the VFW, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 170 and Commander and Life Member of Lafayette American Legion Post 37, located in Poughkeepsie. At almost any given time of the day or night you can find Nate working, volunteering and helping out in the Veteran Community.

Whether he's laying bricks in the hero garden, grilling up food for his fellow veterans, speaking to children at public schools or any of the other incredible services he does for the community, Nate always has a smile on his face and is happy to help out.

We want to congratulate Nate and thank all of our Vets Who Rock this year. You can read about each of their individual stories here.

If you nominated a vet and they weren't a recipient of the Vets Who Rock this year, we will be opening up submissions again soon. Stay tuned for details on when you can resubmit the veteran in your life who rocks and perhaps they will be surprised with $10,000 in 2022.