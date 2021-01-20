‘Patriotism Drive’ Scheduled in Poughkeepsie to Help Vets

Hudson Valley residents are being asked to participate in a drive-thru event to support local veterans.

The first annual Captain Vincent C. Bellino Patriotism Drive will be held this Saturday, January 23 at the Town of Poughkeepsie Senior Center. Cars will be invited to drive up to the facility on Abe's Way in Poughkeepsie between 9am and 4pm to show their support for local veterans.

VFW commander, Tom Zurhellen, says that the drive will benefit our vets right here in the Hudson Valley. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many people to struggle financially. Vets tend to sometimes be too proud to ask for help, that's why events like this are important. Funds and items donated will be given directly to vets who can use a helping hand during this tough time.

The idea was created by Brian Bellino, the Town of Poughkeepsie's recreation leader, in order to honor his late father, who the drive is named after. Participants are asked to bring essential items and monetary donations to the event.

The Patriotism Drive is not a political rally or anything of the sort. Zurhellen says that politics have nothing to do with supporting our vets. No matter what side of the aisle you're on, we can all agree that supporting our vets is something worth getting behind.

All proceeds will go to the Vet 2 Vet program, which works directly with veterans in the Hudson Valley. The Patriotism Drive is a partnership between the Town of Poughkeepsie Recreation Department, the Dutchess County Division of Veterans Services and the MHA Dutchess Vet 2 Vet program.

For more information, you can call Brian at (845) 902-8300.