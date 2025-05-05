“Uncommon Phenomenon” Brings Wild Weather Shift To Hudson Valley
An "uncommon phenomenon" is bringing a "sudden" weather change this week across the Hudson Valley.
Hudson Valley Weather expert Ben Noll says residents are going to deal with lots of rain this week.
Tons Of Rain Expected Across Hudson Valley, New York
Noll reported that a rain and weather pattern change is bringing "persistent rain and clouds" across the region through Tuesday.
"By the end of the week, another 2 to 4 inches of rain may fall — perhaps near the May monthly average of just over 3 inches," Noll wrote on Facebook.
Rain could also fall on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
"An uncommon phenomenon — called an omega block — is driving the sudden change to rainy conditions," Noll adds.
Dry And Sunny Weekend
The good news is the weekend should be dry. Noll says we should see "increasing sunshine" Saturday and Sunday (Mother's Day).
Of course, the weekend forecast can change, but as of no,w the weekend is "looking dry" with " perhaps another taste of summer" next week.
