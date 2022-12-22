Popular Ulster County Hardware Store Lending Help For Holidays

A Kingston, NY hardware store is helping those in need this holiday season.

Always great to hear stories of local, Hudson Valley businesses going above and beyond to help those in need, especially during the holiday season. And this instance is no exception.

People's Place Food Pantry, Community Cafe and Thrift Store is celebrating 50 years this year. They've been serving the Ulster County community since 1972 providing fresh, frozen, canned and boxed food of 3 meals a day to area families that register. The thrift store carries clothing and small household items. They provide free and affordable clothing and footwear to adults and children. The thrift store relies solely on donations and is one of the major funding sources for the food pantry.

People's Place took to social media this week to thank a local hardware store for their unwavering, year-round support and commitment to the community.

Hardware Store Helping Those in Need of a Little Extra Help This Holiday Season

Herzog's True Value Home Center of Kingston has been around for over 100 years. A locally owned hardware store and proud member of the True Value family, with expert advice, tools, equipment and the products you need to get the job done.

Herzog's dropped off a delivery of fresh Christmas trees on Tuesday for those in need, and are continuing with deliveries of more trees this week, according to People's Place Facebook page.

"We are so grateful for Herzog's True Value Home Center for their unwavering year round support to People's Place. Today we received a delivery of Free Fresh Christmas Trees for those who needed a little extra help this holiday season. Their commitment to the community is honorable and this is just one example of their giving hearts. (we are happy to say they are stopping by tomorrow with more trees)" #bettertogether #community #shoplocal #givelocal -People's Place

Great job by the folks at Herzog's of Kingston! Nice to see that some of those in need will have a brighter holiday season thanks to their kindness and generosity. Check out Herzog's Facebook page and visit them this holiday season for all your household needs.