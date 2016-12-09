Ulster County Man Scams Homeowner of Nearly $6,000, Police Say

This article was updated to reflect the charges were dropped.

An Ulster County man allegedly scammed a local homeowner of $6,000 for uncompleted renovations.

On Tuesday, New York State Police at Kingston arrested a 37-year-old for third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony.

An unnamed female filed a complaint that the man fraudulently took $5,730 in cash from her to purchase new kitchen cabinets for renovations at her residence.

A police investigation discovered that the man received cash from the woman in April 2016 and as of Nov. 2016 hadn’t purchased any kitchen cabinets, authorities say.

He was arraigned before Town of Rosendale Justice Court and released on his own recognizance to appear at a later date.

The charges were later dropped.