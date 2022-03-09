A tense situation was luckily thwarted by authorities, leading to the arrest of a Hudson Valley man. It appears the man became angry after speaking on the phone with a social service case worker the morning of March 4. The Ulster County Sheriff's Office says the incident then escalated from there, as the suspect threatened to blow up the social services building. There aren't too many details as of now exactly why the man became enraged, or what lead him to allegedly make the threat

The Ulster County Sheriff's Office posted on their Facebook that the 47-year-old suspect threatened to blow up the building after a phone conversation with an employee of the county. The Kingston man was arrested for the felony of Making a Terroristic Threat and the misdemeanor of Aggravated Harassment in the Second Degree. The the suspect was arraigned in the Town of Ulster Court and released on his own recognizance.

