I have always been fascinated by older houses. Don't get me wrong I like a modern house with all the bells and whistles but truth be told I would rather renovate an old house and make it like new before I ever built a brand new place.

The house I currently live in is a bit of a fixer-upper that I am still fixing up but I won't trade it for a new place no matter how big or fancy. I think that is why when I am looking at houses that are for sale in the Hudson Valley I am always drawn to the ones that need a bit of work.

Nearly 100-Year-Old House For Sale in Ulster County Needs Some Work

Corcoran Country Living: AGY Vanessa Villanova / AGY Henry G. Hart via Zillow Corcoran Country Living: AGY Vanessa Villanova / AGY Henry G. Hart via Zillow loading...

The house at 1029 Milton Turnpike in Clintondale, New York is a perfect example of a house I would love to fix up. I won't lie to you it is in pretty rough shape according to the real estate listing, There is no current water or electricity at the house, and from the look of the pictures it has seen a rough few years.

The listing on Zillow states that it must be a cash offer and when you see the pictures you will see why but what you will hopefully also see is a great old house with good bones that still has amazing original features.

Milton - Clintondale New York Farm House For Sale