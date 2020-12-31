UCSPCA is Looking for Hudson Valley Artists for 2021 Exhibits

The Ulster County SPCA is looking for local artist who are looking to help local shelter animals. The Ulster County SPCA has a wall available each month that they invite local artists to display their work on, with a portion of the art sales going to support the care of the animals at the shelter.

The program is called Artists for Animals and it gives local artist a chance to showcase their work and help animals at the SPCA at the same time. Each month a new artist will be on display so if you are an artist or you know someone that is an artist be sure to let them know about this special opportunity.

Painters, photographers and even 3-D artist are all encouraged to apply. All the art work must be available for sale with a portion of the money going to help the Ulster County SPCA. If you inquire about being on the wall the shelter will discuss the details with you regarding art sales and how the art will be shown. Unfortunately, due to COVID 19 restrictions art openings will not be allowed.

Artists who may be interested can contact the Ulster County SPCA through their Facebook page or by emailing volunteer@ucspca.org. If you want to be considered and you are emailing a request make sure that you also include photos of your art. Also, it is free to submit your work for consideration.

For those of us who enjoy original local art be sure to take note that each month their will be a new artist at the UCSPCA. Treat your self to a trip to see if there might be a piece you need for your collection and remember you'll be helping the animals at the shelter.