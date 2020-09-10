TYathlon Virtual 5K Run/Walk Now – Sept. 12

You may be familiar with the name Ty Louis Campbell. many people here in the Hudson Valley are. Ty was an amazing little boy from the Hudson Valley who fought childhood cancer for much of his five years. Ty lost his battle in October of 2012, but he was and still is an inspiration for cancer patients, their families, and just abut everyone who becomes familiar with his story.

Ty's legacy lives on through the Ty Louis Campbell Foundation, which raises money for research for effective and less toxic treatments for children with cancer. They hold fundraisers, and like so many organizations have had to alter their way of doing things because of coronavirus.

It's the TYatholon Virtual 5K Run/Walk going on now through Sept. 12. You can take action and help make a difference in the lives of children fighting cancer. Run, jog or walk at any location you choose. In your neighborhood, at a park, or even on your treadmill. Complete the 5K distance of 3.1 miles at one time, send a screenshot of your race details, and receive your custom medal by mail.

For all the information about the TYatholon Virtual 5K Run/Walk, check out the facebook event page. To learn more about the Ty Louis Campbell Foundation and its mission, visit the facebook page.