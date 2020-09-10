Nearly 2,500 Tickets Issued in Hudson Valley Around Labor Day

Police in the Hudson Valley issued nearly 3,000 tickets during Labor Day weekend.

New York State Police in Troop F and Troop K removed 69 impaired motorists from public roadways and issued 2,433 vehicle and traffic law violation tickets during the Labor Day weekend from 5:00 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, through 3:00 a.m. Monday, Sept. 8, police say.

Troopers in Troop F and Troop K issued tickets for 1,071 speeding violations, 45 distracted driving violations, and 40 child restraint violations, according to New York State Police.

Troop F includes Rockland, Orange, Sullivan, Ulster and Greene Counties. Troop K includes Westchester, Putnam, Dutchess and Columbia Counties.