OCFS 9/11 Tribute This Friday with the 343 Never Forget Car

Race fans may not be in the stands but that hasn't stopped the Orange County Fair Speedway (OCFS) from filling the air with the sounds of race cars. Last night I had the opportunity to be in Middletown and could hear the sounds of the cars all over town. It was a test and tune night for drivers and teams.

I swear the dust was hovering over Route 211 as I headed home around 8:30. Speaking of Route 211 the OCFS has a pretty cool tribute they are putting together for Friday September 11th to pay tribute to the brave people we lost that day 19 years ago. The number 343 "Never Forget" car will be at Texas Roadhouse on Route 211 this Friday from 10 AM until about 4 PM and the speedway is looking to have other cars join in for the tribute.

OCFS posted the event and a request for two more cars to join them that day. Drivers and teams can email Doug Dulgarian at ddulgarian@ocfsracing.com to inquire about bringing a car. It should be a great tribute on a day when we will all stop down often to remember all the sacrifices our fellow American's made that day, some of them paying the ultimate price for their service.

Make sure if you are in the Middletown area on Friday you stop by Texas Roadhouse on Route 211 to see the 343 car. While you are there I also highly recommend the Rattlesnake Bites.