Resorts World Catskills Has Reopened Their Doors

Resorts Worlds Catskills has reopened their doors to the public. How will the casino life be different?

I don't know about you but I sure could use some excitement back into my life.

I'm a gambling man and I'd be willing to bet that the past six months have been a little crazy for you. If you're ready to unwind there's some good news coming to the Hudson Valley.

After months of a mandatory shut down, residents from the Hudson Valley and beyond can now get their gaming on in Monticello once again.

According to Resorts World Catskills' website, they reopened their main front entrance of the resort on September 9. To ensure that guests of the casino and hotel stay safe there have been some new protocols put into place that follow a 21-point plan in accordance with guidelines set by the state and the CDC.

Upon entry at specific access points, casino staff will perform quick temperature checks. Guests with a temperature of over 100.4 degrees will not be granted access to the grounds. Masks are also required and Resorts World Catskills will provide one for you if you do not have one or if you forget to bring one.

The resort has also constructed 200 hand sanitizing stations throughout the premises. The casino's cleaning team has trained extensively to help disinfect and clean high traffic areas.

Physical and social distancing guidelines have also been implemented as well.

Select dining and drink options are available.