Two Orange County Camps Warn of COVID Exposure

Two Orange County based camps, via the Orange County Department of Health, have advised residents about possible COVID exposures.

In a press release issued late Thursday night, the OC DOH advises residents that if they worked, or their child attended Camp Veritas at Lake Champion (247 Mohican Lake Road, Glen Spay) between August 17th to August 19th they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Likewise, if anyone worked or sent a child to the Camp of Champions at Warwick High

School (89 Sanfordville Rd, Warwick), on either August 16th or August

17th, they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The Health Commissioner, Dr. Irina Gelman reminded Orange County residents that they should consider any public site in the county as a potential site for exposure due to the current uptick in new cases of COVID in the county. With regard to the camps, Gelman encouraged those who were there to monitor any possible COVID symptoms, and contact a medical provider to discuss a plan of care should any symptoms occur.

She went on to remind residents about safe practices and ways to prevent the spread of COVID, encouraging everyone 'to be adhering to proper safety measures such as wearing your mask, vaccination, avoiding unnecessary contact with others, as well as practicing basic personal hygiene. This includes washing your hands frequently and thoroughly, refraining from touching your face and avoiding unnecessary contact with others.'

Orange County COVID resources can be found at www.orangecountygov.com or by calling the Orange County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 845-291-2330.

