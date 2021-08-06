Two of Our Favorite Things Found in Gardiner, New York

We ❤ Gardiner!

Every Monday on the Wakin' Up with CJ and Jess Show we start up the new week with a brand new Wolf "Hometown of the Week". Each Monday at 6:45 a.m. we break out the "wheel O' towns" to help us decide what town we need to celebrate and after a big spin today, Gardiner, New York is the lucky town. So let's get to know Gardiner a little better!

Gardiner is located in Ulster County, and as far as everyone is telling us, it has a lot to offer everyone.

Sky Diving

If you're a thrill-seeker and have ever said to yourself, "I'd like to jump out of a plane," Gardiner is the place to do it. We got a bunch of text messages from fans of the show telling us about Skydive the Ranch located at 55 Sand Hill Rd, Gardiner. "The Ranch" offers a bunch of different ways to get that adrenaline rush from skydiving including tandem jumps and more. They also offer instructions on how to learn to skydive.

Farm Market and a Brewery

If you like farm-fresh, and beer Gardiner has both covered nicely. Wright's Farm on Route 208 in Gardiner is a great market to get unbelievable fruits and vegetables. They are also home to the Gardiner Brewing Company, which offers some amazing locally brewed beers. Wright's Farm also hosts one of my favorite events every year, the Gardiner Cupcake Festival. It was canceled last year due to COVID, but hopefully, it'll be back soon!

Pick-Your-Own Farms & Ice Cream

If you want ice cream and pick your own fruits and more, Stephanie called us to tell us about Tantillo's located at 750, Route 208 in Gardiner. She said their ice cream is incredible and is a must-visit in the warmer months.

What did we miss? If we ever head into Gardiner, what is something we need to do or try? Call or text us through the app.

Charming 80-Acre Hudson Valley Apple Orchard and Farm Stand Could Be Yours It sounds like the plot to a cutesy Hallmark movie, but this 80-acre apple orchard and farm market in the Hudson Valley is what farming dreams are made of.

Look Inside a Private Ulster County Lakeside Estate that was a Former Nudist Colony It is almost impossible to find anything like it. This 164 acre estate Name Auchmoody offers a rich history and everything you could want in a lakeside home. Located in Esopus New York, a short drive from Kingston and 90 miles from New York City this ultra private estate has an interesting history as a former nudist colony and a lakeside playground. The main house, the guest house and the private 25 acre lake invite you to arrive by car, helicopter or even sea plane.