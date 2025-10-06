New York Children Accidentally Committing “Suicide” By Viral Trend

A viral trend is turning deadly in New York. Kids are accidentally taking their lives while chasing online fame.

Two young girls are dead after attempting a dangerous viral trend.

2 Girls Killed Subway Surfing In New York City

hpxso/Youtube hpxso/Youtube loading...

The NYPD is investigating a possible subway surfing incident in Brooklyn that left two teenage girls dead.

Subway, or train, surfing is exactly as it sounds. Young New Yorkers are trying to go viral by recording themselves riding on top of a train or subway.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

As of June, New York State officials said over 1,800 videos of subway surfing were taken down from social media.

Not only is it illegal, but it's also very dangerous.

More New York Children Killed Subway Surfing

hpxso/Youtube hpxso/Youtube loading...

Over the weekend, police found two teenage girls unconscious at the Marcy Avenue subway station. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the girls were "surfing" on top of the subway train. Their names and ages haven't been released.

"Parents, teachers and friends need to be clear with loved ones: getting on top of a subway car isn’t 'surfing' — it’s suicide," New York City Transit President Demetrius Crichlow said.

Six people died surfing subways in New York City in 2024. As of this writing, there have been at least five subway surfing deaths in New York in 2025.

Keep Reading:

Nearly 70 Children Are Missing In New York Take a look at these photos and see if you can help a New York family in need.

Unsolved New York Killings: Police Need Help Solving 34 Homicides