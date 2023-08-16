Two Men Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Teens Across Hudson Valley

One man is accused of sexually assaulting a teen after her prom.

Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced the arraignments of two men charged on indictments with sexually assaulting teenagers in three separate incidents during June in Rye and North White Plains.

Two Men Arraigned In Sex Assaults On Teens In Westchester County, New York

Richard Olmino, 21, of Port Chester, was charged in an 18-count indictment returned by a Westchester County Grand Jury.

On June 23 at approximately 12 a.m., he allegedly threatened a 16-year-old jogger in Rye Town Park saying he had a knife before tackling her to the ground, exposing himself and sexually assaulting her, officials say.

A security guard in the area interrupted the attack.

After Olmino was found and arrested officials learned he had two open warrants in Connecticut for public lewd acts and a pending criminal case in Suffolk County, officials say.

Port Chester Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Teen After Rye High School Prom

DNA evidence from the June 23 incident linked him to another alleged sexual attack.

Olmino is also accused of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old on June 3 around 1:36 a.m. The teen was walking home from an after-prom party in the vicinity of Rye High School, officials say.

Olmino faces the following charges:

· Attempted Rape in the First Degree

· Attempted Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree

· Two counts of Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree

· Four counts of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree

· Endangering the Welfare of a Child

· Four counts of Robbery in the Third Degree, a sexually motivated felony

· Two counts of Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree

· Three counts of Unlawful Imprisonment in the Second Degree

Second Indictment In Westchester County Court

Jose Mejia Lopez, 32, was charged for allegedly attacking a teenager at knifepoint in North White Plains and forcibly kissing the victim, in an indictment returned by a Westchester County Grand Jury

"According to the indictment, the defendant grabbed an 18-year-old who was walking with two friends to the North White Plains MetroNorth station on June 22 at approximately 4 p.m. and forcibly kissed her while pinning the victim against a wall by her neck and holding a knife to her throat. The attack was captured on surveillance video," the Westchester County DA's office stated in a press release.

He faces the following charges:

· Sexual Abuse in the First Degree

· Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree

· Unlawful Imprisonment in the Second Degree

· Menacing in the Second Degree

· Assault in the Second Degree

· Resisting Arrest

· Escape in the Third Degree

“We are committed to supporting and assisting these young victims of sexual violence and seeking full accountability of the defendants. Meanwhile, the vigilant work of our local police and the DA’s Office investigators continue to keep Westchester safe," DA Rocah said.

