After a number of concerning emails targeting a school in Orange County earlier this week, a juvenile has been arrested for making terroristic threats.

On Wednesday, February 2, 2022, in the afternoon, New York State Police from Monroe worked with the Town of Tuxedo Police Department, Orange County Sheriff's Department, and the Town of Woodbury Police Department to investigate a number of emails that had been sent to the George F. Baker High School. In the messages, it was suggested that there was a threat of violence at the high school, part of the Tuxedo Union Free School District.

Following the email message threats, The Tuxedo Union Free School District implemented their lockdown procedures, and eventually dismissed all students from the building after ensuring that everyone was safely accounted for.

Following the early dismissal, several law enforcement agencies from the State Police, Tuxedo Police Department, Orange County Sheriff's Office, as well as the Woodbury Police Department arrived on-site and searched the building, eventually determining that the threat was not credible.

The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, with the help of the FBI Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force and the Tuxedo Police Department, continued the investigation which led to the arrest of a juvenile suspect with the charge of Making a Terroristic Threat, which is a Class D Felony. Due to the age of the suspect, no identifying information has been released.

Locally, this isn't the first threat targeting a Hudson Valley school lately, as two Wappingers Central School District schools were closed last week after concerning notes were found on a district bus. About a week before that incident, students at Roy C. Ketcham High School, also in the Wappingers Central School District, entered into a hold in place, and eventual early dismissal due to threats as well.

