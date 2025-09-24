TSA Now Banning These Popular Snacks On New York Flights

Taking a trip out of New York State anytime soon? The TSA just updated its list of banned snacks, and you’ll probably find at least one of your favorites on it.

Planning a vacation? Flying can always bring some anxiety, especially when it comes to items you can and can't bring on a plane.

Rules from the TSA continue to get updated.

7 Snacks The TSA Won't Allow You To Bring On Your Flight

TSA Officials Highlight New Pre Application Program Center At LaGuardia Airport Getty Images loading...

Food and snacks at the airport are very expensive. On top of that, most airlines no longer provide free snacks. So many will packs snacks for their flight.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

However, a new list from the Mirror is highlighting a number of snacks the TSA will trash if you try to bring it onto your flight

TSA Surprisingly Now Bans These Snacks From Carry-On Bags

Travelers Use Los Angeles International Airport Day After Shooting Killed One TSA Agent Getty Images loading...

Here are some fan favorites you’ll have to kiss goodbye if they don’t meet the 3.4-ounce limit.

TSA Cracks Down On These Snacks Travelers Always Pack

19 Items Absolutely Banned from Checked Bags at Airports In New York

In related news, the TSA also bans these items from checked bags. See the full list below:

19 Items Absolutely Banned from Checked Bags at NJ, NY and PA Airports You may be familiar with what you can and cannot pack in your carry-on. But how familiar with items banned from your checked luggage? These are 19 of the more than 50 items that can't fly in your checked bag according to the TSA. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

New York Flyers Can Now Bring These Items Through TSA

On the other hand, there are several items the TSA will allow to keep in your checked bags.

NJ & NY Flyers Can Now Bring These Items Through TSA Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

Update: The 13 Most Dangerous Airports In New York State