TSA: 1st-Ever Live Animal Found in Pants at New York Area Airport

For the first time ever, TSA agents say the found a man trying to board a plane with a live animal down his pants!

According to the TSA, a Pennsylvania man was caught with a turtle concealed in his pants.

Man Tried To Board Plane At Newark With Turtle Down Pants

Officials say a TSA body scanner triggered an alarm in the area of the man’s groin on Friday, March 7, at Newark Liberty International Airport.

"A TSA officer administered a pat-down of the area of the man’s body where the alarm was triggered and in doing so, determined that there was something concealed in the area of the man’s groin. When asked if there was something hidden in his pants, the man, a resident of East Stroudsburg, Pa., reached down the front of his pants and pulled out a live turtle that was wrapped in a small blue towel," the TSA told Hudson Valley Post in a press release.

The man told the TSA the animal was a red-ear slider turtle. It's about 5 inches in length.

Officials say the turtle did not appear to be harmed.

The Port Authority Police took the turtle and is in the process of giving the turtle to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service or local animal control officials.

“I commend our officer who conducted the pat-down in a very professional manner in an effort to resolve the alarm,” TSA’s Federal Security Director for New Jersey Thomas Carter stated. “We have seen travelers try to conceal knives and other weapons on their person, in their shoes and in their luggage, however I believe this is the first time we have come across someone who was concealing a live animal down the front of his pants."

The man missed his flight and was escorted out of the checkpoint by police.

