Massive Land & Sea Protest Planned As President Visits New York

President Trump is coming to the Hudson Valley. Protesters are planning to greet him on land and in the water. Here's where, when, and why.

President Donald Trump is coming to the Hudson Valley this Memorial Day Weekend.

President Trump Coming To West Point

President Trump Speaks At West Point Graduation Ceremony Getty Images loading...

President Trump recently confirmed plans to speak to graduates at West Point.

The U.S. Military Academy class of 2025 cadet graduation will take place on May 24. For the second time as President, Trump will address cadets to deliver the commencement address.

Trump delivered the commencement address at West Point in June 2020. It was a socially distant graduation.

Protests Planned As Trump Comes To The Hudson Valley

President Trump Speaks At West Point Graduation Ceremony Getty Images loading...

A spokesperson from the Well Informed Citizens Alliance tells Hudson Valley Post a "peaceful" protest by land and sea is planned.

"Making for dramatic visuals, concerned citizens will peacefully rally to protest President Trump as he addresses cadets at the United States Military Academy’s West Point commencement. Protestors will first gather at the gates of West Point, then in boats on the Hudson River below West Point and directly across the River from West Point on the riverbank at Garrison, New York," the spokesperson stated.

Protest Will Start At 7 A.M.: Graduation Starts At 10 A.M.

President Trump Speaks At West Point Graduation Ceremony Getty Images loading...

Protesters will gather at West Point’s Thayer Gate starting at 7 a.m. All arriving for the graduation "will be greeted by protesters" outside West Point’s gates with signs saying “Go Army, Defend Democracy.”

From 10 a.m. to noon, a flotilla of boats, including the Hudson River Sloop Clearwater, will cruise the Hudson River below West Point, waving American flags and displaying banners in direct sight of the academy.

At the same time, hundreds more will rally across the river at Garrison Landing, clearly visible from West Point.

Organizers say there will be drums, speeches, banners, signs, along with speeches quoting four-star generals who condemn Trump’s attack on American democracy.

Why Protest At West Point?

VP Kamala Harris Delivers Commencement Address At The U.S. Military Academy Getty Images loading...

"The peaceful protests will unite concerned citizens from the Hudson Valley and beyond, standing together as Joining Forces, a grassroots coalition of hundreds of individual members representing various national and local organizations," the spokesperson adds.

Protesters tell Hudson Valley Post they believe Trump’s visit to “the very site where our democracy was forged” insults the legacy of George Washington, and they're showing up to defend what they call the “principles Trump continues to threaten.”

