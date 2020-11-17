Hundreds of President Donald Trump supporters stood outside Hillary Clinton's lower Hudson Valley home and chanted "lock her up."

On Sunday, hundreds of Trump supporters were outside Hillary and Bill Clinton's Westchester County home shouting "lock her up," according to their daughter, Chelsea Clinton.

"There are Trump supporters outside my parents’ house shouting through megaphones “Lock Her Up,” and I just keep thinking, I hope they’re wearing masks and some day get over 2016." Chelsea Clinton wrote on Twitter.

The Masters School student-run news site, Tower, reports hundreds of Trump supporters were outside Clinton's Chappaqua home Sunday night. A video posted by The Masters School senior Cooper Kramer shows a countless number of cars, many with American flags, outside the home. The video also shows a number of police cars and you can hear people chanting "USA."

Kramer says the crowd was on the Clinton's driveway before law enforcement pushed the group to the street and barricaded the driveway. The senior at the Dobbs Ferry school said he spotted many “Make America Great Again” flags.

Eric Oberpriller provided us with more video from outside the Clinton’s home, taken earlier on Sunday.

The Clintons live in Westchester County and have ties to Dutchess County. Chelsea was married in Rhinebeck back in 2010. In 2016, days after her shocking loss to Donald Trump in her run for the White House, Hillary Clinton was spotted hiking in the Hudson Valley. The next month, she was at Mohonk Mountain House in New Paltz.