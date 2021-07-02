True Story: I Overdosed on Vitamin C Gummies

It's an embarrassing, but true, story.

It was 2019. My best friend from college was coming from Rochester, NY, to visit me in the Hudson Valley. It was maybe two or three days before her visit when I started to feel sniffly and not so great. I knew a cold was coming on and I needed to stop it before it got worse. Nothing would ruin this visit!

So I did what anyone looking for a quick fix would do: get some medicine. I got some Mucinex, some zinc supplements to boost my immune system, and some vitamin C gummies. I probably took a mix of one of everything to really get the cure going. This was when I realized, I like the taste of the vitamin C gummies.

The day continues to go by, and my recovery is not happening as fast as I would like it to. So I take some more gummies, and then some more gummies. And before I know it, I had finished the whole bottle. I was treating these gummies like they were fruit snacks, not vitamin supplements. By the end of the day, I'm 12 vitamin C gummies deep and feeling even worse.

Now, I'm feeling feverish and even worse. So I look up my symptoms and they were in line with a vitamin C overdose. I looked at the bottle and realize I had 1200% of my daily vitamin C intake by eating that entire bottle.

So what did we learn? Well, for one thing, it's that you should just buy fruit snacks if you want a fruity gummy. NOT vitamin C gummies.