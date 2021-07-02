9 Hudson Valley Farms Where You Can Pick Your Own Blueberries

When people think of escaping to the Hudson Valley and stumbling across a 'you-pick farm, they automatically think of Christmas trees or apples.

And while, yes we do have quite the selection to choose from, these farms are also known for so much more.

If you're looking to get the family out for a day of outdoor adventure or if you're just looking for fresh fruit options we have good news... Blueberry season is finally here!

According to the harvest calendar on PickYourOwn.Org, July 8 until August 20 is the perfect time to harvest blueberries in New York. Not only are blueberries in season, but so are cherries (July 1-31), blackberries (July 15-30), and peaches/nectarines (July 20-September 1).

We've curated a list of some of the farms where you can enjoy picking fresh blueberries this season. Where is your favorite? Did we miss any?