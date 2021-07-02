Downtown Poughkeepsie Summer Music Series Kicks Off this Week

There’s been a slow but sure improvement for the City of Poughkeepsie lately. The Cannon Street area has really come alive over the past few years with the opening of King’s Court Brewing Company, 1915 Wine Cellar, and Revel 32, a really cool live event space. People are once again gathering in the downtown area of Poughkeepsie, and it warms my heart to see my city thriving.

One of the cool things happening this summer in the Cannon Street area of Poughkeepsie is Revel 32’s Summer Music Series, which kicks off this Thursday evening, July 1, with one of the Hudson Valley’s favorite musicians, Paul Cray. Paul can play just about anything from The Beatles to The Rolling Stones, to Snoop Dogg. He’s a one man show that you don’t want to miss. Paul Cray is both fun and entertaining, and much more than just background music.

In addition to the great live music, you’ll be able to enjoy craft beer, craft cocktails, wine, food, full bar, and free admission. Yup, free admission. Doors open at 5PM and the live music will be from 6PM - 9PM. Tell your friends and neighbors because this is going to be a great community event that we'll miss when the cold weather rolls around.

Thursday evenings are going to be rocking this summer in Poughkeepsie. It’s a great way to kick off the weekend just a little bit early, and this week, we’re kicking off a holiday weekend. For more information about the Summer Thursday Night Music Series in the City of Poughkeepsie, visit the website.

