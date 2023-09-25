Tropical Cyclone Leads To Horrific Head-On Crash In Hudson Valley
At least two people are in critical condition after heavy rain during a tropical storm led to a head-on crash. Witnesses on the scene fear it's a fatal crash.
Many people are hurt following a head-on crash in Orange County.
Head-On Crash In Orange County, New York
The serious crash happened Saturday night, around 8:30 p.m. along Route 32, just east of the Route 32 exit.
Mark Lieb of Rockland Video was on the scene. He told Hudson Valley Post in an email a mini-van was involved in the head-on crash that left several people hurt.
Heavy rain on the busy two-lane road contributed to the head-on crash, according to Lieb.
Head-On Crash In the Town of Woodbury, New York
Police confirmed at least two people were rushed to Garnet Health Medical Center in critical condition. Lieb says the crash could end up being a fatal or double-fatal crash, though that has yet to be confirmed.
New York State Police helped Woodbury police on the scene. Route 6 was closed into Sunday morning during the accident investigation.