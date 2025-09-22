Many Avoiding Traveling To This Beloved Part Of New York

Many are avoiding parts of New York State as bed bug infestations grow, leaving locals and tourists on high alert.

A landmark part of New York State is full of bedbugs, and experts say many Americans are avoiding it "at all costs."

All Told To Avoid Traveling To New York City

Migrants Continue To Arrive In New York City, Being Bussed From Other States

The Vacationer released a list of “Cities Americans Avoid Traveling to at All Costs."

A landmark where nearly 9 million New Yorkers live and nearly 65 million visit each year, places near the top of the list.

Over 1,000 people were polled about places in America that they "avoid at all costs." New York City ranked fourth. Once dubbed “The Capital of the World,” nearly 20 percent of those surveyed said they avoid traveling to NYC.

Maybe because New York City continues to rank at the top of the places with the largest number of bed bugs.

Bed Bugs

Many other places in New York (including the Hudson Valley) are also dealing with an outbreak of bed bugs. Is your hometown on the list?

Americans Avoid These Cities At "All Costs"

Of those surveyed, 46.76 percent were men and 53.2 percent were women. Below are the 10 cities Americans say they avoid the most:

Detroit Chicago Atlanta New York City Baltimore Anaheim San Francisco Austin Miami Dallas

