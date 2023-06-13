Tragic Update: Elderly Man Killed In Crash In Hudson Valley

We've learned more about the elderly victim who was killed in a crash in the Hudson Valley.

On Thursday, New York State Police responded to a fatal crash in Orange County.

New York State Police are investigating a fatal crash in the town of Greenville

Troopers from Greenville responded to the intersection of State Route 6 and Mountain Road in the town of Greenville for the report of a two-vehicle crash involving injuries on June 8, 2023, at approximately 7:30 a.m.

A 2009 Toyota Camry didn't stop at a flashing red light while heading south, continued through the intersection and was struck by a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling eastbound on State Route 6, police say.

Middletown, New York Resident Killed In Crash

A passenger in the Camry, 78-year-old Nemesio Barrera Tello also from Middletown, New York, was unconscious at the scene.

He was transported to Bon Secours Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Barrera is from Peru but recently moved to the Hudson Valley to stay with family, according to his son.

"He was the most amazing person in the world such a great dad such a great friend. If you saw him you always saw him with a smile on his face," Samuel Barrera stated in GoFundMe. "He was so happy to be here with us."

Son Of Victims Works At Middletown, New York Restaurant

Sam set up a GoFundMe to help the family pay to bury his father in Peru.

"Our family wants to respect his wishes and give him what he would have wanted and that is to return to Peru to have a funeral and a burial place our family, friends and the neighborhood can visit and pay their respects," Samuel adds in the GoFundMe.

Samuel has worked as the head chef for 20 years Destefano’s Olde Erie in Middletown

Others Injured In Two Car Crash In Hudson Valley

The driver of the Camry, 39-year-old Silvia Rodriguez, and a 60-year-old passenger, both from Middletown, New York, were transported to Garnet Medical Center where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

The unnamed driver of the Silverado received minor injuries and declined any medical attention, according to New York State Police.

This collision is still under investigation.

